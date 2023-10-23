Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $32.08 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $32,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

