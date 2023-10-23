Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $628,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,145,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $91,144,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 328,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

