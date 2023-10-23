Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

