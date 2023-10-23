Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 475 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 80,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 146,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 716,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

