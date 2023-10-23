Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 480 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $364.10. 479,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.64 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

