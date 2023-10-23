NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NKE opened at $102.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

