Nkcfo LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,307,000 after purchasing an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,990,000 after buying an additional 470,417 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 1,816,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

