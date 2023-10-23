Nkcfo LLC Invests $60,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 510,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

