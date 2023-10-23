Nkcfo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.50. The company had a trading volume of 322,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,614. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

