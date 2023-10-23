Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,906. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

