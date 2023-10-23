Nkcfo LLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.71. 49,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

