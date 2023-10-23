Nkcfo LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at $32,503,240.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 167,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

