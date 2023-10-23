North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.55 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

