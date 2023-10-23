North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.87 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

