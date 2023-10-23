North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 294.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $5,399,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 705.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,395,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $294.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

