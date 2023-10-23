North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.34 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

