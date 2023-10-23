North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

