North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $632,751,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $17.91 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 256.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at $144,531,933.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,878. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

