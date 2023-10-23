North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.82 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253,710 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.85% of CarParts.com worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 69,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $3.51 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.