North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.68% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $28.65 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $727.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

