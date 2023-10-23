North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.05% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

