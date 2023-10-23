North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 28,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.39% of U.S. Silica worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.1 %

SLCA opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.53.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

