North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,571 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $421.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.31 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.