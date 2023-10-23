North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 275 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

