North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 9,580 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $417.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

