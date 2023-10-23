North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

