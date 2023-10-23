North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.