NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,741. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

