NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 333,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

