NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 130,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,418,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 801.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.77. 635,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

