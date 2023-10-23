NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,418 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.43. 70,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,690. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

