NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.56. 12,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.