NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,617,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,842,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,526. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.