NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,713,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $69.96. 14,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

