NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 516.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 644,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,707,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.