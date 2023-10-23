NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AMP traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $312.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,666. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.