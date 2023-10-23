Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.25. 175,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,483. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.