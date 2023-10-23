NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,152. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

