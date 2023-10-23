NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

