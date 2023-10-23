NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,975,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8,900.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.23. 3,885,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,823. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $161.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

