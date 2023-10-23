NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $167.18. 16,070,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,175,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

