NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,446,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

KRE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 8,553,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

