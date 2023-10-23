NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 372,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 110,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.79. 856,058 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

