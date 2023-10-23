NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 974 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 1,133,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

