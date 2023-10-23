Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 48967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
