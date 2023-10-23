Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 48967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

