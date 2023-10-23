Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

