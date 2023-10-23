Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.57, but opened at $69.30. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $70.60, with a volume of 2,312,199 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

