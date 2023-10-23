Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $393.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.62 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

