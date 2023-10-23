Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,456. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

View Our Latest Report on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.