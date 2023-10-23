Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.