Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.